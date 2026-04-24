Thomas A. (Tom) DeBore, age 86, of DuBois, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at his home with both of his daughters by his side.

Born on May 19, 1939, in Luthersburg, PA, on the Fisher Moore Farm. He was the son of the late William and Stella (Chase) DeBoer.

On October 4, 1975, he married Shirley A. Martz in Reynoldsville, Pa.; she preceded him in passing on August 25, 2023.

Tom graduated from Brady High School, where he lettered in basketball. He worked at Triangle Springs for 40 years, sold real estate for 20 years, had a lawn service for 30 years and delivered parts for Advanced Auto for 12 years.

He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, fishing and hunting. He played on a pool league and was a lifetime member of the Litts Club in DuBois, Swedish American Club, Pulaski Club and the VFW of DuBois.

Tom is survived by his loving daughters, Pamela (Denny) Crawford of DuBois, Tricia (Mike) Orozco of Mason City, Iowa. He was the grandfather of eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by a son, John Jay DeBoer; two brothers Kenneth and John (Jack) DeBoer.

Tom was a very well loved and respected member of the DuBois community! He had many friends over his lifetime and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish at Wish.org. or St Judes at St. Jude.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

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