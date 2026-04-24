Harrisburg, PA – With hundreds of thousands of fans expected in Pittsburgh this week, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) introduced its P25 Land Mobile Radio Cell on Wheels (LMR-COW), which will be utilized during the 2026 NFL Draft to help strengthen emergency communications and bolster safety for visitors, residents, and first responders. The P25 LMR-COW is a mobile radio tower that stands 100 feet tall and is mounted on a towable trailer.

Since last year, the PSP, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) have worked tirelessly alongside their federal, state, and local safety partners to develop security plans, coordinate traffic management tactics, conduct risk assessments, and participate in interagency exercises, designed to strengthen response capabilities. The P25 LMR-COW adds another resource to help the Shapiro Administration ensure the 2026 NFL Draft is safe and secure for all.

The trailer offers rapidly deployable, interoperable communications capabilities that enhance coordination among emergency responders when traditional systems are unavailable or overwhelmed. The unit can be operational within minutes, providing reliable communications even in the most challenging environments.

“Clear communication is vital during these types of large-scale events. Our P25 LMR-COW platform, which represents a significant advancement in public safety and operational readiness, will play a critical role in connecting law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, and local levels, so we can work together to ensure that everyone can enjoy the three-day event safely,” said Major George Ritchey, Director of the Pennsylvania State Police, Bureau of Communications and Information Services. “This capability allows us to extend our communications reach wherever it’s most needed, ensuring our members have the communication tools necessary, regardless of location and terrain.”

The state-of-the-art mobile communications unit is designed not only to support emergency operations for large-scale events, like the 2026 NFL Draft, but also during critical incidents and infrastructure outages, as well as in remote areas.

This enhancement reflects the shared commitment of the PSP and Governor Shapiro to invest in new technologies and innovative tools to ensure troopers can serve, protect, and uphold the law across the Commonwealth. In January, the department unveiled a series of enhancements to its patrol vehicles that significantly improve visibility during traffic stops and emergency responses, enhancing safety for both troopers and the public.

The Shapiro Administration’s continued investment in the PSP, coupled with proactive fleet management, has led to a 40 percent reduction in the number of PSP vehicles exceeding 100,000 miles, replacing aging vehicles with newer models and updated technology.

“These fleet improvements not only reduce long-term maintenance costs but also minimize vehicle downtime,” said Lieutenant Raschard L. Buie, Director of the Pennsylvania State Police, Transportation Division. “By continuing to modernize the fleet, PSP remains committed to ensuring our troopers have the tools needed to perform their duties safely and efficiently at the highest standard.”

More information on how the 2026-27 budget helps build a stronger, safer Pennsylvania is available online.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.