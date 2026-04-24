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CLEARFIELD, Pa. –Spring in Clearfield County means the reopening of the Clearfield County Historical Society, with the Kerr House Museum and the William B. Alexander V Research Center open every Sunday and Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. starting the first Sunday in May through the last Sunday in October.

The Victorian-era Kerr House, located at 104 E. Pine Street in downtown Clearfield, offers 12 rooms, two hallways, and a basement filled with exhibits showcasing the county’s history and daily life through the years.

This year, in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, the museum presents “Celebrations through the Years,” featuring highlights such as the county’s Centennial in 1904 among others. New displays include a restored BANTA ice box from the early 1900s and a collection of Clearfield County milk bottles displayed against a stained-glass window from the Dimeling Hotel.

In the military room, visitors can see a Bronze Star medal donated by Karyn Pidgeon in honor of her great-uncle, Sgt. Henry Walter Pidgeon of Osceola Mills, a WWII and Korean War veteran who fought at the famous Battle of Pork Chop Hill during the Korean War. The formal parlor features artwork by local artist Frederick Meagher, known worldwide for his work on the Straight Arrow comic series and commercial art for companies like Nabisco, Ralston-Purina and Mobile Oil just to name a few.

We were thrilled to receive a generous donation from the Ammerman family: Katharine Shearer Ammerman’s World War I U.S. Navy uniform. Katharine served as a clerk in the Navy. Visitors will also have the opportunity to view an original Richardson Fly Fishing Box, crafted and sold by Rex “Chirp” Richardson of Osceola Mills; this distinctive piece was generously donated by Terry Malloy of Clearfield.

Visitors are encouraged to sign a journal for a time vault to be opened at the Tricentennial in 2076, sharing what being an American means to them. Admission is free, and docents are available for questions.

The William B. Alexander V Research Center will also be open during the same hours, offering genealogy and county history research. A $5 fee applies for research assistance unless you are a lifetime member of the Historical Society. Memberships are available at the museum or online.

Make a trip to the Clearfield County Historical Society this Semi quincentennial year—it promises a memorable journey through the county’s rich past.