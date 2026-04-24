INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney have released details on several recent incidents in Indiana County, including a reported telecommunications theft and multiple disorderly conduct cases.

$2,000 Wire Theft

Troopers are investigating the theft of telecommunications wiring reported along Union Hill Road in Canoe Township. According to police, the incident occurred between April 12 and April 22, 2026. Approximately 500 feet of telecom wiring belonging to Verizon was reportedly cut and stolen, with an estimated value of $2,000. The investigation remains pending.

Juveniles Blocking Cars Leads to Disorderly Conduct Citations

In a separate incident, troopers responded to Sunset Street in Canoe Township on April 22, 2026. Police said two juvenile males, ages 10 and 11, were reported to be blocking traffic by standing in the roadway. Non-traffic citations were issued as a result of the incident.

Noise Disturbance in Canoe Township

Another disorderly conduct incident was reported on April 5, 2026, along 1st Street in Canoe Township. According to police, troopers responded to a noise disturbance and determined an argument had broken out over vehicle tires. Three individuals — a 63-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, both of Rossiter, along with a 21-year-old man from Penfield — were cited in connection with the incident.

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