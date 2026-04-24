RIDGWAY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois man is facing a traffic citation after he allegedly struck a utility pole and fled the scene in Ridgway Township on Sunday morning.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway, the crash occurred April 19 at 8:17 a.m. on Dill Hill Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County.

Police reported that Glen Vires, 44, of DuBois, was traveling north in a 2013 Kia Sorento. While traveling, the vehicle veered off the eastern side of the roadway.

State police said the vehicle struck a utility pole head-on. Following the collision, Vires allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

Vires was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash and was not injured, police said.

According to the report, Vires was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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