PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police will once again participate in the annual “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, with a series of child passenger safety seat events planned across the region, including multiple stops in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

The enforcement initiative will run from May 11 through May 31, with troopers taking a zero-tolerance approach to seat belt and child restraint violations. Drivers stopped for traffic violations who are not wearing a seat belt can expect to receive separate citations for both offenses.

As part of the campaign, troopers will also host free child safety seat inspection events to help ensure proper installation and compliance with Pennsylvania law. These checks are designed to reduce misuse, identify defective or recalled seats, and answer questions from parents and caregivers.

Jefferson County Dates

In Jefferson County, events will be held at the Punxsutawney Borough Building (Central Fire Department), located at 301 East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney, on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 14, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

An additional event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Reynoldsville EMS, 207 East Main Street in Reynoldsville. Appointments can be made by calling 814-938-0510 or 814-371-4652.

Clarion County Dates

Clarion County will host several events at Clarion Ford, 1305 East Main Street in Clarion, on:

Monday, May 11, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Another event is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company in Leeper. Appointments can be made by calling 814-226-1710 or 814-927-5253.

Additional child seat check events will also take place in Clearfield, Elk, McKean, and Forest counties.

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