CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — For the ninth time, Al Reszel is back in the saddle, pushing through thousands of miles across the country with one mission in mind: supporting breast cancer research and honoring his wife, Terry, a survivor.

On March 21, the couple officially launched the 2026 Pink Pedals 4 A Cure | Terry’s Ride from the Santa Monica Pier in California, beginning a 4,000-mile journey across 14 states in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The ride, which is scheduled to conclude on May 5 in New York City at the foundation’s global headquarters, marks the ninth time Al has taken on an extended, multi-state solo cycling journey—each one inspired by his wife Terry.

“I’m 67, yeah. My wife’s 68. She’s a survivor. That’s why we started doing these, and I do 90 miles every day,” Al told exploreJeffersonPA.com.

Each day, Al averages about 90 miles on the bike, while Terry travels alongside him in a support vehicle, helping ensure his safety and providing support throughout the journey.

While survival is the thread that runs through the Reszels’ story, love is what holds it together.

Terry, who has already faced the challenges of a breast cancer diagnosis, continues to play a critical role in the ride—serving as a supporter, navigator, and constant encouragement as Al pushes forward mile after mile.

Over the course of nine rides, the couple has raised more than $66,000 for breast cancer research, while Al has logged more than 28,250 miles on his previous eight journeys.

Those miles have come in many forms.

Al’s past rides have included routes of 6,000 and 5,000 miles, along with several 4,000-mile trips like this year’s ride.

The Road to Clarion

The Reszels reached Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday afternoon, briefly stepping off the road to connect with supporters and take part in a fundraising event.

“We just got into downtown. We’ve got a big gathering—a fundraiser with a big biking club here. We’re going out to eat in about two hours and back on the road in the morning,” Al explained.

From Columbus, the journey continues east, carrying the couple through a wide stretch of communities in Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

In Ohio, stops include Dayton, Beavercreek, Columbus, Zanesville, Newark, Barnesville, and Bellaire, among others. The route then moves through West Virginia towns such as Warwood, Wellsburg, and Follansbee before crossing into Pennsylvania.

Once in Pennsylvania, Al will pedal through several western Pennsylvania communities, including Pittsburgh, Burgettstown, Joffre, Bulger, Midway, McDonald, Millvale, Etna, Dorseyville, Curtisville, and Saxonburg before reaching Butler.

From there, the ride continues through East Butler and North Washington, then into Clarion County communities including Eau Claire, Emlenton, Knox, Shippenville, Marianne, Clarion, and Strattanville. The ride then carries Al across the county line into Jefferson County, passing through Corsica, Brookville, and Reynoldsville on his way toward the finish line.

For many of those towns, including several in Clarion County, the ride offers residents a chance to witness firsthand a powerful story of determination and purpose rolling through their streets.

Al is scheduled to cycle through Clarion on Tuesday, April 28.

This year’s ride will take approximately 45 days to complete, a demanding stretch that would challenge even seasoned athletes.

For Al, the physical toll is real, but the motivation remains stronger. Each mile serves as a reminder of why the journey began—a mission shaped by experience and driven by the hope for a cure. As Al pushes forward, Terry follows close behind, helping carry that message into every community along the route.

To learn more about Terry’s Ride or to make a contribution toward their goal of supporting breast cancer research, visit the Pink Pedals 4 A Cure donation page here.

Al, after hitting the 3,000-mile mark. Photo Courtesy of Pink Pedals 4 A Cure Facebook Page.

The post Pedaling for a Purpose: Cyclist Riding 4,000 Miles for Breast Cancer Research to Pass Through Clarion Area appeared first on exploreJefferson.