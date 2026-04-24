STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Lion Manufacturing announced the successful completion of its second custom cattle shade structure for the Penn State Agriculture Department on Thursday, April 23.

The partnership focuses on advancing livestock welfare by providing cattle with enhanced protection against heat stress and severe weather conditions. According to Lion Manufacturing, the structure was engineered with high-quality materials to ensure durability and functionality within demanding farm environments.

The completion of this second structure marks a continued collaboration between the local manufacturer and the university, aimed at improving animal comfort and sustainable farming practices. The installation is expected to support both daily farm operations and ongoing agricultural research within the department.

“We’re proud to support Penn State’s mission by delivering reliable, high-performance solutions tailored to their needs,” a representative from Lion Manufacturing stated. “Completing this second structure is a testament to the strong working relationship we’ve built and our shared commitment to advancing agriculture”.

Based in Strattanville, Lion Manufacturing specializes in innovative fabrication solutions for agricultural and industrial clients throughout the region.

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