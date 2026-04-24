CRANBERRY — The Curwensville softball team shook off a slow start Thursday afternoon, outscoring host Cranberry 10-2 over the final four innings of play on the way to an 11-6 victory.

The Lady Tide posted five runs in the top of the fourth after Cranberry had taken a 4-1 lead with four in the home half of the third. Curwensville added four more in the sixth to seize control.

Briah Peoples and Addison Siple led Curwensville’s 14-hit attack with three apiece and each scored two runs and knocked in two.

Siple gave the Lady Tide a 1-0 lead in the first with a solo home run, but the Lady Berries responded with four in the third with Kennedy Stewart answering Siple’s blast with a 3-run shot of her own.

Eliza Aughenbaugh started Curwensville’s fourth-inning rally with a single and scored on a Peoples double.

After Addyson Neiswender and Sylvia Witherite sandwiched walks around an out, Addison Warren reached on an error, allowing a run to score.

Kylah Wos followed with a 2-run single to give the Lady Tide a 5-4 lead — a lead they never relinquished. Another Curwensville run scored in the inning on a Cranberry error to put the visitors on top 6-4.

The Lady Tide hung four more on the board in the sixth.

Peoples and Siple each had RBI doubles, while Ava Hainsey and Witherite both hit run-producing singles.

Curwensville tacked on one more run in the seventh on an Aughenbaugh RBI single before Cranberry scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the frame to set the final.

Siple got the win in relief of Wos, tossing the final 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits, while walking two batters and striking out eight.

The Lady Tide climbed back over .500 with the win, improving to 6-5. Cranberry slipped to 10-3.

Curwensville hosts Redbank Valley on Saturday.

Curwensville—11

Addison Warren c 5101, Kylah Wos p-2b 4122, Addison Siple 1b-p 5232, Ava Hainsey 3b 3111, Eliza Aughenbaugh 2b-rf 5120, Briah Peoples ss 5232, Addyson Neiswender lf 1110, Sydney Simcox cf 4010, Adelyn Koval dp 1000, Sylvia Witherite (flex) rf-1b 1111. Totals:, 34-11-14-9.

Crnaberry—6

Wenner p-2b 3000, Coe ss 3210, Hess 2b-p-1b 3211, Morro 3b 4010, Shumaker c 3101, Stewart 1b-p 4113, Schneider cf 3000, Scarborough rf 0000, Smith rf 2000, Godette rf-2b 1000, Knight lf 3020. Totals: 29-6-6-5.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 100 504 1—11 14 2

Cranberry 004 000 2— 6 6 3

Errors—Peoples, Witherite; Wenner, Stewart, Godette. 2B—Peoples 2, Siple, Simcox; Hess. 3B—Coe, Knight. HR—Siple (solo, 1st); Stewart (2 on, 3rd). SB—Hess.

Pitching

Curwensville: Wos—2/13 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Siple—4 2/3, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO.

Cranberry: Wenner—3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Hess—2 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Stewart—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Hess.

LADY TIDE SCOREBOARD: