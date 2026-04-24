Several coaching opportunities are currently available within the Keystone School District.
The following coaching opportunities are available:
- Boys’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach
- Junior High Co-ed Soccer Head Coach
- Cross Country Head Coach
- Girls’ Varsity Volleyball Head Coach
Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, three (3) letters of reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 disclosure to:
Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until positions are filled.
The post Featured Local Job: Several Coaching Opportunities Available within Keystone School District appeared first on exploreJefferson.
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