Several coaching opportunities are currently available within the Keystone School District.

The following coaching opportunities are available:

Boys’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach

Junior High Co-ed Soccer Head Coach

Cross Country Head Coach

Girls’ Varsity Volleyball Head Coach

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, three (3) letters of reference, current Act 34, 114, and 151 background clearances, and Act 168 disclosure to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until positions are filled.

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