DUBOIS- The Clearfield County, Elk County and Jefferson County Democratic Committees are hosting a Tri-County Spring Banquet on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at the VFW Post 813, located at 114 Fuller Avenue in DuBois.

Social hour will begin at 4 p.m., and buffet dinner, provided by Catering by Paulette, will be served at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available in exchange for a $35.00 donation. Please RSVP by April 25th by calling 814-205-3451 or emailing clearfielddemocrats@gmail.com.

Special guest speakers will include: Eugene DePasquale, Chair of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee; Jared Solomon, PA House of Representatives, 202nd District; Ray Bilger, Candidate for Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District; and Kim Kohlhepp, Candidate for PA House of Representatives, 75th District.