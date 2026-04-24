REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities filed criminal charges against a Jefferson County man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman with an ax before strangling her during a violent incident on Wednesday.

Court records show that DuBois-based State Police filed the following charges against 29-year-old Cody Alan Whelpley, of Reynoldsville, on April 23:

Strangulation, Felony 1

Endangering Welfare of Children, Felony 2

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

False Imprisonment, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

According to the criminal complaint, state police responded to a residence on Broadway Street in Reynoldsville Borough around 5:58 p.m. The complaint said Whelpley accused a woman of cheating on him and smashed a phone.

The affidavit stated Whelpley walked into a room with an ax while the woman changed her seven-month-old child’s diaper. Whelpley allegedly hit walls and a doorway with the weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Whelpley threatened to end the woman’s life in front of their children and stated he would be happy to spend life in prison. The complaint said Whelpley sat in front of the back door with the ax and told the woman she could not leave or call police.

Whelpley followed the woman into the living room and pushed her head back, according to the criminal complaint. The affidavit stated Whelpley tried to take the infant from her arms and failed, and then shoved the woman onto a couch. He then allegedly strangled her with his hands for one to two minutes.

The woman told police it was hard to see and breathe, but she held onto the infant during the struggle, according to the complaint. The affidavit stated the woman performed a “barrel roll” onto the floor with the child to free herself.

Whelpley let go of the woman because he believed he broke the child’s arm, the complaint said. The woman escaped the residence and went to a neighbor’s house with her children, according to the affidavit.

According to court records, a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

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