CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield residents can join a global movement for health and peace this weekend as World Tai Chi Day returns to the area.

After a small gathering last year, the local celebration of World Tai Chi Day takes place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at Lower Witmer Park. Kevin Cormier of Clearfield Tai Chi organized the event, which offers residents an opportunity to experience the slow, gentle exercises of the practice in a natural setting.

The event is free and open to the public, regardless of skill level. If it rains, the celebration will move to Market Street Yoga, located next to the Ritz Theater.

Cormier noted that World Tai Chi Day occurs annually on the last Saturday in April across more than 80 nations. Beginning in the Samoa time zone and concluding in Hawaii, the event creates a “wave” of positive energy across the globe to promote peace and healing.

Bill Douglas and Angela Wong Douglas, co-authors of “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to T’ai Chi and Qigong,” founded the global event in 1999 following a successful 1998 gathering at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City.