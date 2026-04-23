BURNSIDE TWP, Pa. (EYT) — A Westover woman was injured following a single-vehicle accident on Sylvis Road in Burnside Township over the weekend.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the crash occurred on April 18 at 4:21 p.m., near the intersection of Sylvis Road and Old Farm Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Heather J. Clark, 48, of Westover, was traveling east in a 2020 Nissan Rogue. While traveling, Clark lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off the right-hand side of the roadway.

State police said the SUV struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Clark suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to an area medical facility by Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service. She was wearing a lap and shoulder belt at the time of the crash, police noted.

The Nissan Rogue sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by Scott’s Auto Towing.

The Cherry Tree/Burnside Fire Department also assisted troopers at the scene.

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