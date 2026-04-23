PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple recent incidents, including an assault, a drug possession case, and a reported cemetery theft.

Injuries Lead to Harassment Arrest in Bell Township

According to state police in Punxsutawney, an 18-year-old Mahaffey man was taken into custody following a domestic-related incident on April 20 at approximately 3:22 p.m. along Deer Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said the individual allegedly caused physical injury to a 77-year-old male victim, including a bloody arm. The accused was transported to the Clearfield County Jail following the incident.

Young Township Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest

In a separate case, state police reported a drug possession incident on April 16 at approximately 6:27 p.m. along Snyder Hill Road in Young Township, Jefferson County. Police said a 32-year-old Punxsutawney woman was stopped in a 2011 black Honda Civic for multiple traffic violations. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was obtained, and suspected drugs and related paraphernalia were located and seized. Charges are expected to be filed through the local district court.

Bell Township Cemetery Theft

Additionally, state police are investigating a reported theft at Circle Hill Cemetery in Bell Township, Jefferson County. According to the report, a 68-year-old Punxsutawney man reported that a headstone was stolen from the cemetery. The incident was reported on April 22 and remains under investigation.

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