WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) joined a bipartisan group of colleagues on Wednesday, to introduce the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act. The legislation aims to fix a long-standing “technicality” that prevents SNAP recipients from purchasing hot prepared chickens.

The bill was co-introduced by Senators Jim Justice (R-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Michael Bennet (D-CO). Currently, federal law allows Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to buy rotisserie chickens if they have been cooled down, but prohibits the purchase of the same product if it is still hot from the oven.

Key Supporters and Perspectives

The legislation has gained broad support from lawmakers who argue the current rule creates unnecessary barriers for busy families and seniors.

Senator John Fetterman: “America’s best affordability play is Costco’s $4.99 rotisserie chicken. It’s one of my family’s favorites… SNAP funds would be well spent to feed our nation’s families who need it”.

Senator Jim Justice: “It’s as basic as you can get to help busy parents or grandparents… we have to give people the option to put a healthy, protein-dense choice on the table that actually tastes good and doesn’t take an hour and a half to cook”.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito: “For seniors, working families, and those without reliable access to cooking equipment, this is about convenience and dignity”.

Harrison Kircher (National Chicken Council President): Noted that grocery stores are currently forced to heat chickens and then waste energy cooling them back down just to comply with SNAP rules.

Program Guidelines and Limits

While the bill seeks to modernize the definition of “food” under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, it includes specific limitations:

Targeted Focus: It specifically adds “hot rotisserie chicken” to the definition of eligible food but does not allow for the purchase of all hot prepared foods.

No Expansion to Restaurants: The benefit applies only to eligible grocery retailers and does not expand SNAP usage to restaurants.

Budget Neutral: The act does not increase overall SNAP funding or change participant eligibility requirements.

Companion legislation in the House is being led by Congressman Rick Crawford (R-AR), following initial bipartisan support during the 2026 Farm Bill markup process.

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