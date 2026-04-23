CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A month-long celebration of hands-on learning is coming to communities across the region this May, inviting families, students, and educators to wonder, explore, and learn together.

From May 1 through May 23, the Remake Learning Days (RLD) festival will feature a wide variety of interactive events hosted at schools, libraries, community centers, and museums throughout Clarion, Venango, Jefferson, and Forest counties. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, Remake Learning Days is a global festival featuring thousands of hands-on events designed to spark curiosity and connect learners of all ages to real-world skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and outdoor learning.

2026 Remake Learning Days Schedule

According to festival organizers, the following events are scheduled across the four-county region:

Week 1: May 1 – May 3

May 1: Build a Better World with Regenerative Gardening hosted by Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living (Brookville).

May 1: Green Thumb Fun hosted by Keystone SMILES (Knox).

Week 2: May 4 – May 10

May 4: May Day Play Day hosted by Clarion Area Elementary School (Clarion).

May 6: Little Olympians Family Night hosted by Keystone SMILES (Knox).

May 6: Maker Night at the Museum hosted by Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry (Oil City).

May 7: Power Up Party: Superheroes Unleashed hosted by Clarion Elementary School (Clarion).

May 7: PAES Outdoor Family Fun Fest hosted by Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (Punxsutawney).

May 7: Golden Eagle Educator Ceremony hosted by PennWest University- Clarion Office of Field Services (Clarion).

May 7: Eco Day Elementary Trout Release hosted by Clarion County Conservation District (Clarion).

May 8: Read It & Eat It: Pancakes with the Pig hosted by Keystone SMILES (Knox).

May 8: Employment Expo hosted by Punxsutawney School District (Punxsutawney).

May 8: National Wildflower Week: A Walk in the Laurel Fields National Wildflower Week: A Walk in the Laurel Fields

May 9: Hometown Bingo hosted by Oil Region Library Association (Oil City).

May 9: Flower Power Day at Clarion-Limestone hosted by Clarion-Limestone School District (Strattanville).

May 9: Imagine, Create, Read hosted by Redbank Valley Public Library (Clarion).

May 9: Forest Ecosystems and Bird Matching hosted by DCNR Bureau of Forestry Clear Creek Forest District (Clarion).

May 9: Mother’s Day Pot-a-Plant hosted by Foxburg Free Library (Foxburg).

Week 3: May 11 – May 17

May 11: Food, Film, and Family Fun hosted by Clarion River Brewing Company (Clarion).

May 11: Busy Bees hosted by A-C Valley Family Center (Emlenton).

May 12: YWCA Remake Learning Day hosted by YWCA Titusville (Titusville).

May 12: Pollinator Night & More hosted by Scrubgrass Grange (Emlenton).

May 13: Library Pioneer Lab hosted by Tionesta Public Library (Tionesta).

May 13: The Great Cookie Kerfuffle hosted by Benson Memorial Library (Titusville).

May 14: Clarion/Forest Progress Ag Safety Days hosted by Keystone SMILES (Clarion).

May 15: Theater Magic: Act, Sing, Dance! hosted by Clarion Center for the Arts (Clarion).

May 15: Innovation Playground: Fly, Build, & Create hosted by Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 (Clarion).

May 15: Discover Scuba Clarion YMCA: Exploring Marine Science & STEM Careers hosted by Curious Minds Dive Foundation (Clarion).

May 15: Endangered Species Day: Federally Endangered Species of PA hosted by DCNR Bureau of Forestry Clear Creek Forest District (Clarion).

May 16: Forestry Walk hosted by Clarion Conservation District (Clarion).

May 16: Franklin in Focus: An Alphabet Adventure hosted by Be Here Venango (Franklin).

May 17: YMCA Camp Blast! hosted by YMCA Camp Coffman-Summer Day Camp (Cranberry).

Week 4: May 19 – May 23

May 18: Cooking the Books hosted by DuBois Public Library (DuBois).

May 19: West Forest Make History Shine Night hosted by West Forest School (Tionesta).

May 21: Remake Learning Days Summer Reading Kick-Off Party hosted by Marienville Area Library (Marienville).

May 21: Remake RVIS hosted by Redbank Valley Intermediate School (New Bethlehem).

May 21: Venango Progressive Ag Safety Day hosted by Keystone SMILES (Franklin).

May 22: Grand Slam Maker Night hosted by Mayport Community Association (Fryburg).

Kristen Landers showing a participant how to fly a drone at the Playground YMCA event. Submitted Photo.

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