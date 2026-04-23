ALTOONA– WTAJ-TV announced recently that Marc Blaine will anchor WTAJ News at 4:00 p.m. and serve as co-anchor of WTAJ News at 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. alongside Paula McKenna.

A native of Los Angeles, Marc is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where he was a four-year letterman on the USC Crew team. While he may be from the West Coast, Marc describes joining the WTAJ News team as a homecoming.

“I have deep roots in Pennsylvania and the Northeast,” Marc said. “My mother grew up in Reading and my father in Philadelphia before his family moved to New York City. It’s exciting to be back in the region.”

“We are excited to have Marc join the WTAJ News team,” said Phil Dubrow, Vice President and General Manager of WTAJ-TV. “His experience in newsrooms across the country will strengthen our coverage and deliver valuable, reliable information to our viewers.”

Marc is an award-winning broadcast journalist who most recently served as an anchor and reporter at KSTU-TV in Salt Lake City. He has also worked as an evening anchor and reporter in Bakersfield, California, and Augusta, Georgia, and previously served as a news anchor, reporter, and sports anchor in Chico, California.

Marc began his broadcasting career in sports, working as assistant sports director at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida, and later as sports director at KMIR-TV in Palm Springs. He also served as a sports producer for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

His work has earned numerous honors, including an Emmy Award for Winter Weather Coverage, a Golden Mike Award for Best Sportscast, and an Associated Press Award for Best Live Reporting.

“Marc delivers the news with the credibility and confidence you expect from a seasoned journalist,” said Melinda Skrbin, WTAJ News Director. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our newsroom.”

Outside the newsroom, Marc enjoys being active in the community and has volunteered with a variety of charitable organizations. In his free time, he enjoys time in the batting cage, playing guitar, and getting out on the water.

You can reach Marc via Facebook, X, Instagram or email at mblaine@wtajtv.com.

WTAJ is owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is America’s largest local television and media company with 200 broadcast stations (including partner stations) in 116 markets addressing more than 68% of U.S. television households and a growing digital media operation. Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices.