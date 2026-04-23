WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced today the 2026 Congressional Art Competition winner: Emma Zacherl, a Junior at Clarion-Limestone High School.
Ms. Zacherl of Clarion won for her oil painting, titled “Redhawk.” An independent panel of judges selected Ms. Zacherl’s work from 43 entries. Ms. Zacherl also took home the top prize in the 2024 and 2025 art competitions. The high school artists gathered Saturday for an exhibit at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois, Pa.
“Emma Zacherl’s artwork is top-tier and a reflection of her hard work,” Rep. Thompson said. “Emma should be proud of this achievement, and I look forward to welcoming her to our nation’s capital later this year.”
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
Ms. Zacherl’s artwork will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for one year with winners from each congressional district in the nation. She is invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., with other winners, which will take place in June.
2026 Congressional Art Competition Winners:
First Place
NAME: Emma Zacherl
SCHOOL: Clarion-Limestone High School
SUBMISSION: Redhawk
TEACHER: Kendra Zerbe
Second Place
NAME: Maya Fatula
SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School
SUBMISSION: Unexplored City
TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff
Third Place
NAME: Rosalynn Renfrew
SCHOOL: Keystone High School
SUBMISSION: Dear Emelia
TEACHER: Janet Hockman
Fourth Place
NAME: Cameron Sarick
SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School
SUBMISSION: In the Friday Night Lights
TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff