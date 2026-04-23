WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced today the 2026 Congressional Art Competition winner: Emma Zacherl, a Junior at Clarion-Limestone High School.

Ms. Zacherl of Clarion won for her oil painting, titled “Redhawk.” An independent panel of judges selected Ms. Zacherl’s work from 43 entries. Ms. Zacherl also took home the top prize in the 2024 and 2025 art competitions. The high school artists gathered Saturday for an exhibit at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois, Pa.

“Emma Zacherl’s artwork is top-tier and a reflection of her hard work,” Rep. Thompson said. “Emma should be proud of this achievement, and I look forward to welcoming her to our nation’s capital later this year.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for Members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.

Ms. Zacherl’s artwork will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for one year with winners from each congressional district in the nation. She is invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., with other winners, which will take place in June.



2026 Congressional Art Competition Winners:

First Place

NAME: Emma Zacherl

SCHOOL: Clarion-Limestone High School

SUBMISSION: Redhawk

TEACHER: Kendra Zerbe

Second Place

NAME: Maya Fatula

SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School

SUBMISSION: Unexplored City

TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff

Third Place

NAME: Rosalynn Renfrew

SCHOOL: Keystone High School

SUBMISSION: Dear Emelia

TEACHER: Janet Hockman

Fourth Place

NAME: Cameron Sarick

SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School

SUBMISSION: In the Friday Night Lights

TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff