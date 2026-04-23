CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Area High School senior student-athlete Colton Ryan has been selected to represent the Clearfield Bison at the National Football League (NFL) Draft ceremonies on Saturday, April 25 in Pittsburgh.

Ryan, a standout leader on and off the field, has earned this honor through his commitment, discipline, and dedication to the game of football. Serving as team captain, Ryan has been recognized for his strong performances and consistent impact on both offense at running-back and defense at linebacker.

He’s been named a Progress Athlete of the Week multiple times, the 2025 Progressland Player of the Year, and a Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week. He was also named Clearfield Area High School’s Homecoming King this school year, won 125 wrestling matches in his high school career, was a two-time PIAA state qualifier, and was a District 9 champion at 133 pounds in his sophomore season. Participating in this event is a great way to round out what’s been a superb high school experience for Ryan as far as athletics is concerned.

Ryan shared with GantNews.com, “It was really cool to get to be part of something this big. I’m thankful to have had the opportunity and am proud to represent my hometown of Clearfield in this way.”

Joining Ryan at the event will be his teammate, Cooper Broad, highlighting the strength and camaraderie of the Clearfield Bison football program. Together, they will represent their school and community on a national stage, celebrating the spirit of high school athletics and the future of football.

The NFL Draft ceremonies Ryan will take part in is helping to unite student-athletes from across the country, honoring their achievements and giving them the opportunity to be part of one of football’s most celebrated events.

Clearfield Head Football Coach Myles Caragein shared the following about his former captain. “It is a great honor to be able to go on stage at the NFL draft. He and players from across the country standing together to show how important it is to our players and how much they respect the sport is awesome. We were excited to see Colton go on stage to represent Clearfield.”

To see Ryan on television, tune into Day Three of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 25 at noon on ESPN to kick-off Round Four of the draft. Selections for rounds four, five, six, and seven and early undrafted free agent signing announcements will be made during the programming.