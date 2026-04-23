PHILIPSBURG — The red-hot Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties (10-1) ran their winning streak to 10, as they handed the Clearfield Lady Bison (4-7) their fourth loss in a row.

Macie Bush threw a 2-hit shutout, not allowing any walks, and struck out nine to notch the win.

Raigan Uncles and Joell Henry had the lone hits for the visitors.

Emily Gutskey had three hits, including a solo homerun, and score three times, while Morgan Vaughn had two hits and two runs batted in to lead the P-O offense.

Megan Wisor saw her record drop to 4-4 on the season, as she only lasted one inning, giving up three earned runs while picking up two strikeouts and walking two as well.

Henry threw five innings of relief, also giving up three earned runs.

The Lady Bison will be at home on Friday afternoon when they host Central Cambria (11-3).

Runs by inning:

Clearfield 000 000 0 0 2 3

Philipsburg-Osceola 310 200 x 6 9 0

CLEARFIELD — 0

Raigan Uncles LF 3010, Lily McBride CF 3000, Aevril Hayward SS 3000, Joell Henry DP/P 3010, Ellie McBride C 3000, Lila Roberts RF 2000, Haley Billotte 1B 2000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 2000, Megan Wisor P 1000, Mia Helsel flex/2B 1000, TOTALS 23 0 2 0.

PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA — 6

Emily Gustkey C 4331, Macie Bush P 3100, Morgan Vaughn 2B 4122, Mia Butler 1B 4011, Maddyx Hampton SS 2100, Kendyl Meersand 3B 3011, Haylie Koptchak CF 3021, Natalie Fleck LF 2000, Rilie Bush DP 2000, Ali Muir flex/2B 1000, TOTALS 28 6 9 6.

E – Hayward, Kushner, L McBride. 2B – Meersand, Vaughn. HR – Gustkey. SB – Gustkey – 2, Koptchak, Bush. CS – Koptchak.

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD: