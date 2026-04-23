KUTZTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — Hundreds of Pennsylvania high school students are earning college credits before graduation — at no cost — through expanded dual-credit programs backed by millions in state funding.

The Shapiro Administration on Thursday announced $7 million in new grants to 10 higher education institutions to grow dual-credit opportunities statewide. The latest funding brings the administration’s total investment in the Dual Credit Innovation Grant Program to $21 million.

The announcement was made at Kutztown University, where education leaders joined students, parents, and school officials to highlight the impact of the university’s Early College Academy.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, 68 students from 19 school districts will graduate this spring with college credits earned through the program. More than half of those students completed coursework aligned with education majors.

Officials said the program has already helped 80 students begin pursuing teaching careers while still in high school through its first two cohorts.

“Dual-credit programs remove some of that risk from the equation and replace it with opportunity,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe, noting the programs allow students to explore career paths without taking on debt.

Rowe added that the programs also help communities build a skilled workforce by creating earlier pathways into in-demand careers.

Under the program, participating students do not pay tuition, fees, or other costs, including books and materials.

Kutztown University launched the Early College Academy in 2024 and expanded it in 2025 with nearly $950,000 in grant funding, allowing more students — particularly those from rural and economically disadvantaged backgrounds — to participate.

Beginning in the 2026-27 school year, the program will follow a hybrid format, with students attending classes on campus two days per week and completing one day virtually. Officials said the model is designed to reduce transportation barriers while maintaining in-person learning experiences.

Students enrolled in the program take two college courses per semester and can earn up to 12 transferable credits — equivalent to one full semester of college — in a single academic year.

University officials said enrollment continues to grow. The 2026-27 cohort will include 97 students from 24 school districts across Berks, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties, including 55 students pursuing education pathways.

Kutztown University President Dr. Philip Cavalier said the program reflects a broader mission to serve communities across Pennsylvania by expanding access to higher education.

State leaders said the investment is part of a larger push to strengthen Pennsylvania’s education system and workforce pipeline. Since 2023, the state has increased public education funding by nearly $3 billion, including major increases for K-12 schools, special education, career and technical education, and higher education.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget includes an additional $7 million for dual-credit programs, aiming to expand access even further.

In addition to education-focused tracks, Kutztown University plans to expand the Early College Academy to include a new health sciences pathway, preparing students for careers in growing fields.

State officials said the continued investment is intended to break down financial barriers and create clearer pathways from high school to college and careers.

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