HOUTZDALE-Houtzdale Lions Club will hold their annual Roast Beef Dinner 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17 to benefit the Houtzdale Lions Scholarship Fund.

This take-out only dinner includes roast beef, potatoes, gravy, veggies, roll and dessert. Must pre-purchase tickets between April 9th and May 7th. Adults $15, Children 6 and under $7. No dinner sales at the door.

Dinners can be picked up at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 222 Brisbin Street, Houtzdale, PA between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can purchase tickets by messaging Houtzdale Lions Club on Facebook or emailing HoutzdaleLions@gmail.com. Tickets are also available for purchase from any Houtzdale Lions Club member.