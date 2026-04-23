BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 39-year-old man faces felony charges after he allegedly struck a state trooper during an investigation into a domestic dispute in Bell Township on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers from the Punxsutawney barracks responded to a residence on Grove Lane for a report of an active domestic dispute involving weapons. The affidavit of probable cause states that officers heard yelling in the back yard and encountered Christopher Dennis Reynolds, of Clarion, who appeared visibly agitated.

The complaint said Reynolds asked if he was being detained and became aggressive after an officer confirmed that he was the subject of an investigation. According to the document, Reynolds began walking toward a corporal when another trooper grabbed his arm to hold him back. The affidavit states that Reynolds then swung his right fist and struck the trooper in the side and arm.

The trooper did not suffer any injuries from the defendant striking him, the complaint said.

Officers took Reynolds to the ground, but he allegedly resisted arrest by pinning his arms beneath his body. The affidavit states that the arresting corporal used pain compliance by striking Reynolds in the side to gain control.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police that Reynolds was heavily intoxicated and acting irrationally. The complaint said Reynolds tried to burn paper inside the residence and had grabbed a knife at one point, though another individual took the weapon from him before police arrived. Witnesses stated that the altercation had not been physical until officers arrived at the scene, according to the complaint.

Court records show that Reynolds faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Resisting Arrest, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary

He was arraigned April 19 and committed to the Jefferson County Jail after being unable to post $25,000 monetary bail, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing for Reynolds is scheduled for April 23 at 10:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the court docket