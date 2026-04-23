CORSICA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman escaped injury after a distraction inside her vehicle caused her to strike multiple mailboxes in Corsica Borough on Tuesday afternoon, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 4:14 p.m. on Main Street, west of Pine Street, in Corsica Borough, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Jean G. Smith, 69, of Clarion, was traveling north in a 2016 Subaru Forester. While driving, Smith became distracted by her cat, which was inside the vehicle.

State police said the distraction caused the SUV to veer off the roadway, where it struck multiple mailboxes on the east side of the road.

Smith was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not injured in the incident, police said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Subaru was removed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing. Jefferson County EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

According to the report, Smith was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

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