KUTZTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — The Golden Eagles women’s golf team authored a terrific performance on the first day of the 2026 PSAC Women’s Golf Championship, with Clarion checking in at fourth place on the leaderboard after the first of three rounds at Berkleigh Golf Club. Clarion shot a team score of 339, just six strokes behind third place Bloomsburg.

Action will resume on Thursday morning in Kutztown.

Leading the pack for the Golden Eagles was Kennady Norton, who got off to a hot start with birdies on two of her first three holes. Norton shot a 37 on the front nine with birdies on No. 1 and No. 3 — a par four and a par three respectively — and then closed her round with a birdie on the par No. 18. That put Norton high on the leaderboard, at sixth place among the field of 64 competitors.

McKayla Kerle checked in at 20th overall after the first round with a score of 85. She improved as the day went on, shooting a 42 on the back nine that included a birdie make on No. 13. Amber Roth was third on the team, coming in two strokes behind Kerle with an 87; she made birdie on the par three No. 6, and added another birdie on the par 3 No. 15. Roth boasted one of the best scores across all the par threes on the course, tying for fourth in the field with an even par on the short holes.

Rounding out the scoring for Clarion on Wednesday was Hannah Smith, who finished the day with a score of 89. Rylee Thompson completed the team entry with a 90.

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