Carmella Cutrona, age 102, of DuBois, PA died Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois hospital.

Born on January 1, 1924, in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline (Meduri) Marco.

Carmella was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.

She married Joseph W. Cutrona on April 26, 1947, after which she moved to New Jersey.

After her husband’s retirement from New Jersey Bell, a division of AT&T, Mella and Joe owned and operated a travel agency in Clark, New Jersey until his death on May 22, 2007. After that time, she moved back to Clearfield County and took up residence in DuBois where she has lived for the last 19 years.

Carmella is survived by two granddaughters, Sarah Kurtz, and Anne Cutrona; two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Philip; four nieces, Rose Jane Tabone, Toni M. Cherry, Esq. and her husband Dr. P. Joseph Valigorsky, II, Paula M. Cherry, Esq. and her husband Dr. Mark Piasio, all of DuBois, PA, and Dr. Mary Lee Cherry and her husband Dr. Gerard Gianoli of Covington, LA; one nephew, Dr. Robert J. Cherry and his wife Kimberly Kirk Cherry, Esq. of Charlton, MA, and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by one son, Joseph M. Cutrona, who passed away on February 2, 2017; three brothers, Gennarino, Joseph and Anthony Marco; and two sisters, Victoria Sturniolo and Eleanor L. Cherry.

Carmella was the last member of her immediate family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. from Holy Spirit Parish at St. Catherine of Siena, with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield, PA.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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