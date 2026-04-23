BURNSIDE- You’re invited to a powerful night of Gospel Music at the Burnside Bible Church, 65 E. 3rd Street, Burnside, for a special concert with Kevin Spencer.

The concert will be held on Saturday, May 2 at 6 p.m.

The concert is free and no tickets are required.

Kevin Spencer, a beloved Southern Gospel artist, has been singing since the age of 3 and has spent decades ministering through music. From his early days with The Spencers to his years on the Gaither Homecoming Series, Kevin has touched countless lives with songs that inspire, uplift, and point hearts to Christ.

Spencer will be singing fan favorites like:

• “The Blood Is Still There”

• “If The Rapture Was Yesterday”

• “So Much To Thank Him For”

• “Flow Through Me Holy Spirit”

Plus, a special tribute to the late Rusty Goodman with timeless classics.