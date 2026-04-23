BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — An Indiana County man waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, April 21, on charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on State Route 36.

Court records show that 24-year-old Joshua Chayton Couture, of Rossiter, is charged with the following offenses:

Endangering the Welfare of Children, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

DUI: Controlled Substance — Schedule 1 — 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

DUI: Controlled Substance — Metabolite — 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

DUI: Controlled Substance — Impaired Ability — 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance Following Diversion, Misdemeanor

Careless Driving, Summary

According to the criminal complaint, a Troop C-Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police corporal stopped Joshua Couture on Route 36 after a registration query showed Couture had an active arrest warrant in Jefferson County.

The corporal found a woman and a toddler were passengers in the vehicle during the stop, the complaint states. The corporal noted Couture had bloodshot and watery eyes, the complaint notes. According to the complaint, Couture admitted he smoked marijuana but gave conflicting statements to police about when he last used the drug.

The complaint states that Couture showed eye tremors and failed field sobriety tests. A toxicology report later showed Delta 9 THC and other metabolites in his blood, according to the complaint.

Court records indicate Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock set bail at $5,000 unsecured. The case was waived for court on April 21 and has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

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