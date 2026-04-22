PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — State police are seeking interested boys and girls ages 13 to 15 to participate in the Troop C Camp Cadet program scheduled for late July.

The camp takes place at PennWest Clarion from July 26 through July 31. It is open to residents of Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, and Northern Indiana counties. Participants stay at the university for the duration of the week.

The program provides a look at law enforcement and teamwork through military training. According to the public information release, campers follow the same standards used at the state police academy. This includes physical training and moving in formations.

Presentations include various specialty units. State police aviation, forensics, and tactical teams will provide demonstrations. Representatives from the PA Game Commission, the F.B.I., and the U.S. Secret Service also participate.

The week includes outdoor activities like a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cooks Forest. The program is not for youth with behavioral issues, according to state police.

A non-refundable $20 fee is required for each camper. Private donations cover the remaining costs.

Applications are available at local schools or state police stations. According to the release, the deadline to submit completed applications is June 1.

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