DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — State police investigators released reports detailing a $13,000 online scam in Falls Creek, a drug possession arrest in Brady Township, and harassment charges in Winslow Township.

$13,000 Scam in Falls Creek

A resident of Falls Creek lost $13,000 in a financial scam. According to state police, an unknown male contacted the victim online and claimed to be a United States soldier in Syria. The person stated he needed money to ship gold bars to the United States. The victim, a 40-year-old Falls Creek woman, sent the money through Zelle between February and April. This investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession in Clearfield County

Troopers arrested a 40-year-old Grampian woman for suspected drug possession and driving under the influence on April 20. According to the report, officers stopped a gold Jeep on State Route 322 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police noted signs of impairment and discovered the driver had active warrants in Clearfield County. A search of the vehicle yielded suspected methamphetamine, clonazepam, and tramadol.

Winslow Township Harassment

A man faces charges for harassment in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. State police say a 72-year-old DuBois man arrived at a property on Church Street twice after being told not to do so. According to the report, charges were filed through the district court. The victim is listed as a 32-year-old woman from Reynoldsville.

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