Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging drivers traveling to the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh to plan their trip using the enhanced real-time travel information available on a specialized web page at www.511PA.com/map/page/NFL. These enhancements support Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to providing accessible, real-time digital services to every Pennsylvanian and ensuring the hundreds of thousands of visitors and fans alike enjoy Draft week.

Hosted through the department’s www.511PA.com traveler information website, the page is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions on primary travel routes to the event.

“Hosting this major event in Pittsburgh is very exciting, and the department is using every tool possible to minimize roadway congestion and focus on safe travel by providing drivers with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We encourage the public to use 511PA to plan the route that works best for them —whether they’re joining the Draft events or traveling through the area.”

Since day one of his Administration, Governor Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s $84 billion tourism industry to support and create high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors to “The Great American Getaway.” This year, Pennsylvania takes center stage for several of the nation’s most high-profile sporting and cultural events — including the NFL Draft, FIFA World Cup 26™, MLB All-Star Game, and America250PA ― bringing world-class moments to cities and towns across the Commonwealth. These events will also bring millions of visitors to Pennsylvania with 600,000 fans expected for the Draft in Pittsburgh alone.

The new Draft web page includes the average travel time for primary routes from the North, West, South, and East. Users can see incidents, construction, traffic cameras, traffic speeds, and message board displays on the map. PennDOT will be activating an additional 40 cameras in the area throughout the event to enhance monitoring of current traffic conditions, as well as 32 additional message boards to help direct travelers. The page also includes public transportation maps and a link to Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

PennDOT’s Western Region Traffic Management Center is also supporting the NFL Draft by posting real-time travel information on changeable message signs.

Pennsylvanians traveling in and around the greater Pittsburgh area should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, slow-moving or stopped vehicles, and an increase in pedestrian traffic. A comprehensive transportation guide including public transportation, parking, road closures, and other travel information for the NFL Draft can be found on the Visit Pittsburgh website.

Information on statewide roadway and ramp closures and detours is available online. Additionally, the Pittsburgh State Office Driver’s License Center at 708 Smithfield Street will be closed due to anticipated traffic impacts on Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24. Online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at pa.gov/dmv.