DUBOIS – Pennelec is working on a reconductoring job that will address ongoing power outages in Sandy Township, according to Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield).

Because homes on or near Kiwanis Trail have faced a number of interruptions over the last two years, Armanini raised residents’ concerns with Penelec, which attributes the main causes of those outages as overgrown tree limbs and generalized line failure.

“Although Penelec trims vegetation every five years, there may be trees outside the right-of-way that need to be trimmed by property owners themselves. Penelec’s next regularly scheduled trimming is in 2027,” Armanini said. “I’m grateful constituents brought this issue to my attention, and I hope we can all work quickly to resolve the issue.”

The reconductoring job would replace the main backbone of the circuit. That project is scheduled for 2030 but could start sooner if power outages continue at a higher rate in the Kiwanis Trail area, Armanini said.

Penelec, a subsidiary of First Energy, will continue to monitor the area to see if any other projects can be identified to help improve reliability, he said.

Anyone in the affected area can call the Penelec Contact Center at 1-800-545-7741 to voice their reliability concerns.

Armanini also encourages calls to his DuBois office at 814-375-4688 for assistance with state-related matters.