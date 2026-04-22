INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) announced today a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 80 westbound in Jefferson County beginning next week.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-80 North Fork Bridges Project and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2026, weather permitting. The right lane of I-80 westbound, located just east of Richardsville Road, will be closed to accommodate paving operations. According to PennDOT, the restriction is expected to remain in place for approximately seven days.

Project Scope and Timeline

The I-80 North Fork Bridges project is a major infrastructure overhaul that includes:

Replacement of the I-80 eastbound and westbound bridges over State Route 4003 (Jenks Street).

Replacement of the State Route 4005 (Richardsville Road) bridges over I-80.

Extension of the North Fork Park Culvert.

The multi-year project is part of the PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program and is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2028.

Safety and Real-Time Updates

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the work zone, adhere to all posted speed limits, and stay alert for workers and heavy equipment.

For real-time traffic updates, delay warnings, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras, drivers can visit www.511PA.com. The service is free and available 24 hours a day.

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