CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Penfield man will serve up to five years in state prison for strangling one woman, assaulting another and setting fire to belongings at his home.

Daniel Eugene Prebble, 63, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Joshua S. Maines to felony counts of strangulation, reckless burning and risking a catastrophe. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and simple assault.

Maines sentenced Prebble to serve 20 months to five years in state prison.

The charges involve two separate incidents. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to Penn Highlands DuBois on July 12 to interview a woman injured in a domestic violence incident. The victim told police that after she confronted Prebble about a disturbance in her residence, he hit her multiple times in the chest and abdomen.

A second incident occurred Aug. 16 in Huston Township. When police arrived at a residence for a domestic disturbance, they discovered a small fire outside and noted the kitchen smelled of gasoline. Police found Prebble behind a garage and took him into custody.

The victim in that case told police she and Prebble had just returned from the hospital when a verbal argument turned physical. She reported that Prebble strangled her, impeding her breathing, and ripped a necklace from her neck, causing visible bruising.

After the woman locked herself inside her vehicle, Prebble smashed her windshield with a large rock while demanding entry. He then dumped gasoline inside the home and onto a tote of her belongings before setting the tote on fire.

In the criminal complaint, police described Prebble as erratic, uncooperative and difficult to understand. Officers noted he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.