HOUTZDALE — Both the Curwensville and Moshannon Valley softball teams saw 3-game streaks end on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Tide stopped a 3-game skid while also halting the Damsels’ 3-game winning streak with a 15-0 victory in five innings.

Curwensville pounded out 16 hits off two Mo Valley pitchers, while Kylah Wos tossed a 4-hit shutout for the Lady Tide.

Addison Warren and Addison Siple each had three hits for Curwensville and teammate Ava Hainsey recorded four RBIs to lead the offensive charge.

The Lady Tide struck for four in the top of the first.

Warren led off with a single before Wos was hit by an Annabeth Anderson pitch. Siple followed with an RBI double, while Hainsey recorded a sac fly to make it 2-0.

An Eliza Aughenbaugh single and Addyson Neiswender walk loaded the bases for Sydney Simcox, who doubled to plate two runs for the 4-0 advantage.

Curwensville added three in the second on a Hainsey RBI double, Briah Peoples sac fly and a passed ball that scored Siple.

Leading 7-0 after two, the Lady Tide took complete control with a 6-run third that saw them send 10 batters to the plate.

Two Damsel errors combined with five Lady Tide hits did the damage.

Warren, Wos, Siple and Hainsey hit consecutive one-out singles in the frame. One run scored on Warren’s hit while two crossed home plate on Hainsey’s. Addyson Neiswender added a 2-run single later in the frame, putting the Lady Tide on top 13-0.

Wos knocked in Dani Sutika in the fourth after both players singled, making it 14-0, and Giana Lezzer singled and scored the 15th and final run in the fifth on a Sutika RBI double.

Wos struck out six in her five innings of work and got out of a bit of a jam in the fifth after Anderson doubled and Ava Robison singled with two outs. With runners on second and third, Wos got Brinley Kephart to line out to first to end the game and preserve the shutout.

With the win, Curwensville evened its overall record at 5-5, while improving to 4-2 in the Inter County Conference and 2-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.

The Lady Tide are back in action Thursday at Cranberry.

Curwensville—15

Addison Warren c 5231, Kylah Wos p 3221, Addison Siple 1b 3231, Carter Bressler pr 0100, Ava Hainsey 3b 3224, Eliza Aughenbaugh 2b 2210, Briah Peoples ss 3101, Addyson Neiswender lf 2012, Giana Lezzer lf 1110, Sydney Simcox cf 3112, Abby Covert cf 1000, Adelyn Koval dp 1000, Dani Sutika rf 3121. Totals: 30-15-16-13.

Moshannon Valley—0

Annabeth Anderson p-ss 3020, Ava Robison c 3010, Brinley Kephart ss-2b 2000, A. Beirlair ph 1000, Vanessa Miller 3b-p 2000, Kylee O’Donnell cf 1010, Peyton Desmett cf 0000, Mackenzie Graffius 2b 2000, Jocelyn Vereshack lf 1000, #3 lf 1000, Leah Martin 1b 2000, Williams rf 1000, Reagan Keith rf 1000. Totals: 20-0-4-0.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 436 11—15 16 2

Mo Valley 000 00— 0 4 3

Errors—Neiswender, Aughenbaugh; Kephart, Martin, Miller. 2B—Siple, Hainsey, Sutika, Simcox; Anderson. HBP—Aughenbaugh (by Anderson), Wos (by Anderson). SB—Aughenbaugh 3, Warren, Hainsey, Peoples, Bressler. SF—Hainsey, Peoples.

Pitching

Curwensville: Wos—5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.

Moshannon Valley: Anderson—2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Miller—2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.

WP—Wos. LP—Anderson.

Lady Tide Scoreboard: