Joseph “Joe” Gryzbek Jr., 59, of Brockway, PA passed away on April 8, 2026, in St. Louis, MO.

Joe was born in Washington, DC on February 15, 1967, to the late Joseph J. Sr. and Mary Louise Gryzbek.

He married Jessice Hartmann on July 23, 2005.

After graduating high school and completing some college coursework, Joe joined the United States Air Force. He began his career in air traffic control in the San Francisco Bay Area at the Northern California Tracon, retiring as an Operations Manager.

Joe loved spending time with his wife Jessica and their many friends and family members. Among his many joys was seeing how things worked, reading and researching the Bible, woodworking, working outdoors, developing math formulas, especially with Excel. He was a computer wiz and licensed Ham Radio enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Peter Gryzbek.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica, and brother, Jacob of Marienville, PA.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf have been entrusted in funeral arrangements.

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.

The post Joseph “Joe” Gryzbek Jr. appeared first on exploreJefferson.