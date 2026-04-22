BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Authorities filed felony charges against a 20-year-old Brockway man following a motorcycle chase that police say reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour through Brookville Borough.

Officer Sean Weaver of the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the charges against Chandler James Nolet on April 17, according to the criminal complaint. The charges include one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, eight misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and 21 summary traffic violations.

The incident happened on April 2 around 4:29 p.m., the complaint said. Officer Weaver was investigating a domestic dispute when a gray and black motorcycle with two people on it drove by, according to the affidavit. A witness identified the rider as her boyfriend, prompting the officer to try a traffic stop, the complaint stated.

Police said the operator failed to stop and accelerated to over 65 miles per hour near the Fireman’s Club. The passenger jumped off the bike during the early part of the chase, the complaint said.

The pursuit continued through Pine Creek Township with speeds exceeding 85 miles per hour, according to the affidavit. The operator passed eight vehicles in the opposing lane of traffic, the complaint said. Police discontinued the chase due to safety risks after speeds reached over 90 miles per hour near Love’s Travel Stop, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later identified the operator as Nolet through interviews and Snapchat messages, the complaint said. Brockway Police also saw Nolet pushing a motorcycle that matched the description into a garage, according to the affidavit.

When Officer Weaver reached Nolet by phone on April 7, Nolet initially said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the complaint said. According to the affidavit, Nolet later told the officer, “I would come in, but I don’t have a ride.”

Nolet did not follow up with police as requested, the complaint said. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled, according to court records.