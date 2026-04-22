CLEARFIELD- The Clearfield Regional Police and Fullington Bus issued a statement reminding the public of school bus safety laws.

When a school bus has flashing red lights, all traffic must stop in every direction, including intersection.

Do not pass, roll through, or try to go around the bus. Children may be crossing from any direction and may not be visible.

Violations can result in fines, points on a license and suspension.

Andrea Coakley, Fullington Bus Safety Manager said,“Every time our red lights are on, a child’s safety is in your hands. We are seeing too many close calls, especially at intersections.

“Please slow down, pay attention and stop every time. Those few seconds could save a life.”