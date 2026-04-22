CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Increasing medical costs topped the Clearfield County Prison Board agenda Tuesday as members examined a nearly $200,000 monthly bill.

While reviewing the March financial report, board members questioned whether a spike in costs from medical provider PrimeCare stemmed from the jail’s Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program.

The total bill reached $192,265.18. Controller Robert Edwards, who tracks MAT expenses separately, pledged to verify the figures. However, Warden Krista Oates noted that three pre-trial inmates with extraordinary medical needs recently drove up costs.

The MAT program cost $59,003.36 in March. This increase reflects the county’s shift from daily oral medication to a more expensive, but more effective, monthly injection. The board expects costs to stabilize because the injection requires fewer doses and eliminates the need to transport inmates daily for treatment.

Commissioner Dave Glass informed the board he is applying for a state grant to offset MAT expenses. Glass said a previous grant was restricted to a specific medication the county declined to use; the new grant would cover a broader range of treatments, including Suboxone.

Glass noted that the initial grant process revealed a need for more rigorous data tracking to secure future funding.

Jail Population Trends:

The Clearfield County Jail began March with 153 inmates. During the month, the facility saw 131 commitments and 113 releases, ending the period with 171 inmates. As of Tuesday’s meeting, 169 inmates were housed at the jail.

Additionally, 43 individuals are currently on home detention. President Judge Paul Cherry said he and Judge Josh Maines are purposefully sentencing eligible individuals to home detention, accounting for the