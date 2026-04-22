HYDE-It has been a season for the Clearfield Bison where they have been either very good, or things have gone awry. Hoping to turn things around, Clearfield took to their home field at the Bison Baseball Complex, welcoming in long-time rival Punxsutawney on Tuesday afternoon after having to wait a day to compete due to the cold temperatures a day earlier.

The bats did come alive for the Bison, as they totaled seven hits. The trouble was that Punxsutawney doubled that output and brought in runs. A burst in the early innings was more than enough for the Chucks to take the triumph, 10-2.

Punxsutawney made the only lead change happen in the second inning. After a single from Scout Ryen, Lucas Mennitti singled into left to get the first run on the board. Two batters later, Mennitti scored on a fly ball to left, resulting in and RBI-double for Lucas Silverstein. The 2-0 lead would be all the runs ultimately needed. One inning later, the game broke wide open when the Chucks brought in five runs.

A bases-loaded hit by pitch to Mennitti started the scoring, then a bases-loaded walk from starting pitcher Hayden Rumsky made it 4-0. Ryen would later score on a wild pitch, and Nevin Day blasted a swing to center field for a two-RBI single that made it 7-0.

Rumsky ultimately was pulled shortly after, and would take the loss on the afternoon with a two and two-third inning run, giving up the seven runs with only three earned.

By contrast, Day had himself an afternoon with five innings of work that got him the win. He gave up only two runs while striking out six.

The lone runs by the Bison on the day came first in the fourth on an RBI-single by Connor Peacock, then Rumsky in the sixth flew into a double play to center, with Brady getting rung out at third. It was still enough to bring Colton Bumbarger home. It was no match as the Chucks added another three runs between the fifth and seventh innings.

The loss dropped Clearfield’s record to 5-5.

One thing the Bison can look forward to is they will continue the stretch of home games through the latter part of the week. The team will be back on the field Thursday afternoon when they welcome Laurel Highlands rival Philipsburg-Osceola, a team they were to originally face to start the month of April until the weather said otherwise.

First pitch is slated to be tossed at 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Punxsutawney 025 010 2 – 10 14 1

Clearfield 000 101 0 – 2 7 3

Punxsutawney – 10

Maddox Hetrick-rf 5230, Nevin Day-p/ss 5023, Parker Stahlman-1b 4001, Nolan Stahlman-3b 4121, Landen Temchula-2b 4120, Scout Ryen-cf 3210, Lucas Mennitti-c 3122, Garrett Jacobson-cr 0100, Gavin Jacobson-lf 4010, Lucas Silverstein-ss/p 3212. TOTALS 35 10 14 9.

Clearfield – 2

Jayce Brothers-rf 4020, Braison Patrick-ss 1000, Preston Larson-cr 0000, Brody Ryen-3b 2000, Rex Butler-lf 3000, O’Brian Owens-c 4120, Colton Bumbarger-3b/[ 4110, Landon Brady-cf/p 3000, Connor Peacock-2b 2011, Hayden Rumsky-p/cf/3b 1001, Jake Bloom-1b 3010. TOTALS 27 2 7 2.

2B: Mennitti, Silverstein/Owens

3B: Hetrick

HBP: N. Stahlman, Mennitti/Butler, Patrick

SF: Rumsky

SB: Hetrick-2, S. Ryen

E: N. Stahlman/Owens-2, Peacock

Pitching

Punxsutawney: Day-5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Silverstein-2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Clearfield: Rumsky-2.2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 3 BB; Brady-3.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB; Bumbarger-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB.

W-Day

L-Rumsky (0-2)

Clearfield Bison Baseball Scoreboard