WASHINGTON, D.C. (EYT) – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson announced today the 2026 Congressional Art Competition winner: Emma Zacherl, a Junior at Clarion-Limestone High School.

Zacherl won the competition with her oil painting, titled “Redhawk.” An independent panel of judges selected Emma’s work from 43 entries. Zacherl also took home the top prize in the 2024 and 2025 art competitions. The high school artists gathered Saturday for an exhibit at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois, Pa.

“Emma Zacherl’s artwork is top-tier and a reflection of her hard work,” Rep. Thompson said. “Emma should be proud of this achievement, and I look forward to welcoming her to our nation’s capital later this year.”

Zacherl’s artwork will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for one year with winners from each congressional district in the nation. She is invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., with other winners, which will take place in June.

Zacherl’s work has been a staple in the competition over the last couple years, winning numerous awards in the process.

National Honors:

In 2025, her painting “Waiting” won first place in the prestigious Oil Painters of America student art competition.

Solo Exhibitions:

From December 2025 through January 2026, Zacherl was the featured artist at the New Castle Public Library for a solo show titled “Painted Legacies”. The exhibit showcased her series of watercolors and oils depicting historical people and events, including figures she met at the French and Indian War Encampment at Cook Forest State Park.

Published Work:

Despite still being in high school, her paintings have already been featured as illustrations in three different books.

Past Congressional Victories

2025: Won for her water-mixable oil painting, “Waiting,” which depicted reenactors she met in the summer of 2024.

2024: Won as a freshman for her painting of her dog, titled “Good Boy, Archie!”.

2026 Congressional Art Competition Winners:

First Place

NAME: Emma Zacherl

SCHOOL: Clarion-Limestone High School

SUBMISSION: Redhawk

TEACHER: Kendra Zerbe

Second Place

NAME: Maya Fatula

SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School

SUBMISSION: Unexplored City

TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff

Third Place

NAME: Rosalynn Renfrew

SCHOOL: Keystone High School

SUBMISSION: Dear Emelia

TEACHER: Janet Hockman

Fourth Place

NAME: Cameron Sarick

SCHOOL: DuBois Area Senior High School

SUBMISSION: In the Friday Night Lights

TEACHER: Cheyenne Kanouff

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