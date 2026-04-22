Submitted by Emily Weaver, Executive Director, Friends of Drake Well, Inc.

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The 5th Annual Oil Creek 5 & 13 Stacked Trail Races is set for Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pa.

Runners will experience the beauty of the paths and trails around the Museum site, including the nearby Gerard Hiking Trail in Oil Creek State Park. Participants can register for the 5-mile race, the 13-mile race, or they can run BOTH races for a “stacked” time challenge!

Left to Right: 2025 Stacked Challenge Winner Prince Brooks, Race Director Jacob Kosker, and 2025 2nd Place Stacked Challenge Winner Matthew Woolcock.

Race times are 90 minutes apart, with the 5-mile race starting first at 7:00 a.m., followed by the 13-mile race at 8:30 a.m. NEW for this year’s event is a 2-mile Youth Race for those ages 12 and under, starting at 9:30 a.m.

All proceeds benefit Friends of Drake Well, Inc., in its ongoing mission to actively support Drake Well Museum and Park in partnership with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC).

Jacob Kosker returns as race director, having coordinated the last four races. Kosker, an outdoor enthusiast who is well-connected to the local and national trail racing scene, is especially excited for this year’s Youth Race.

“It’s a great way to get more families involved with the Stacked Races and something fun for the kids to experience,” says Kosker.

Registration for all racing events is open on RunSignup! Visit www.drakewell.org/events/trailraces for more information and the registration link.

Located off Route 8 south of Titusville, Drake Well Museum and Park is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Located within the Oil Region National Heritage Area, Drake Well Museum and Park is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission in partnership with Friends of Drake Well, Inc., a non-profit community-based organization. For more information about membership and other museum programs, visit www.drakewell.org, call (814) 827-2797, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

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