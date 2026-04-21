DISTANT, Pa. (EYT) – When businesses need custom apparel, they usually do not have weeks to wait. A new employee starts. An event pops up. A crew needs branded shirts sooner than expected. Timing matters.

Genesis Screens is built around that reality. By keeping commonly used apparel in stock and handling production in-house, many orders can move forward without delays caused by waiting on shipments or outsourcing.

In-Stock Apparel Means Faster Orders

One of the biggest delays in custom apparel is waiting for blank garments to arrive. Shipping alone can add days, sometimes longer.

Genesis Screens keeps popular apparel styles and sizes in stock, allowing production to begin sooner. That includes common items like:

T-shirts

Hoodies

Polos

Hats

Workwear basics

When the apparel is already here, orders do not sit waiting for deliveries.

No Minimum Orders with Modern In-House Production

Not every order is a large batch. Sometimes businesses only need a few items. A new hire, a last-minute event, or a replacement shirt.

With modern digital printing and in-house screen printing, Genesis Screens can handle both small and large orders efficiently.

This allows for:

No minimum orders

Full-color designs

Small runs without setup delays

Same-day printing on select in-stock items

Efficient production for larger quantities

Digital printing provides flexibility for smaller orders, while experienced screen printing ensures consistency and efficiency on larger runs. By combining modern equipment with years of hands-on experience, Genesis Screens delivers reliable results across a wide range of order sizes.

When Timing Matters, So Does Your Print Shop

Most orders are not planned weeks in advance. A new employee starts. A job gets scheduled. An event date sneaks up. When that happens, businesses need a print shop that can move quickly.

Genesis Screens focuses on being ready when such situations arise. Keeping apparel in stock and producing in-house allows orders to move forward without unnecessary delays.

This approach helps businesses stay consistent and professional, even when timing is tight.

Whether it is a last-minute order, a small run, or a larger project, Genesis Screens is set up to respond quickly while maintaining consistent results.

If you need custom apparel without long delays, Genesis Screens can help.

Contact us at info@genesisscreens.net or call (814) 257-9868.

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