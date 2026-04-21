MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced a new $500,000 grant program aimed at helping farmers and agricultural producers promote their products and grow local markets.

The PA Preferred Marketing Grants program, unveiled by Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, will provide funding to reimburse promotional costs for farmers and producers using the state’s PA Preferred branding.

Applications for grants of up to $10,000 are open now and due by May 16, 2026.

“The blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark tells shoppers they are buying quality products and using their buying power to support Pennsylvania farmers and make our economy stronger,” Redding said.

The program is the first time grants have been offered through PA Preferred since legislation signed by Josh Shapiro in 2023 gave the program that authority.

Eligible applicants can receive reimbursement for marketing efforts tied to PA Preferred, PA Preferred Homegrown by Heroes®, and PA Preferred Organic branding initiatives. Additional funding is available for promotions using the organic designation.

Officials say the program is designed to strengthen Pennsylvania’s agricultural economy by helping farmers better connect with consumers who prioritize buying local products.

Pennsylvania ranks third in the nation in organic agricultural product sales and first in organic livestock, poultry, and mushroom sales, according to state officials.

More than 1,100 PA Preferred members and dozens of veteran farmers already use the branding program to market their products statewide.

Agriculture remains a key part of Pennsylvania’s economy, supporting nearly 600,000 jobs and contributing more than $132 billion annually.

State officials say the new grants are part of broader efforts to invest in rural communities, expand access to local food, and ensure long-term growth for Pennsylvania farms.

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