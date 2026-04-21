JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Multiple recent incidents in Jefferson and Clarion counties led to DUI and drug-related charges, according to state and local police.

Brookville Borough DUI

Brookville Borough Police reported that on March 12 at approximately 4:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the TA Travel Center parking lot along Allegheny Boulevard for a report of an intoxicated male. According to police, the 72-year-old man had reportedly fallen before getting into the driver’s seat of a pickup truck and attempting to start it.

Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol, and the man admitted to drinking earlier in the day. Following field sobriety testing, he was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for evaluation and a blood test. Police said he was later charged with driving under the influence.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in Pine Creek

In a separate incident, Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney reported that on April 18 at approximately 3:27 p.m., a known white male was stopped in the 400 block of Route 1830 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, for an equipment violation. During the stop, the man, who was driving a 2004 white Chevrolet Trailblazer, was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.

Brookville Man Stopped in Clarion County

Additionally, state police in Marienville reported that on April 18 at approximately 9:00 p.m., a 54-year-old Brookville man was stopped in the 5300 block of Old Fryburg Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, for an inoperable tail light. Police said the man was taken into custody for driving under the influence following the traffic stop.

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