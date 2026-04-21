WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A 35-year-old man escaped injury after his vehicle swerved to avoid a collision and struck a construction sign on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police from the DuBois barracks, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 11:44 a.m. on April 14 in Washington Township.

Police reported that Joseph G. Rearick was traveling east in the right lane in a 2016 Honda Accord. The crash occurred when a vehicle ahead of Rearick merged into the right lane directly into his path.

State police said Rearick swerved to avoid striking the merging vehicle, causing him to lose control. The Honda crossed both lanes of traffic onto the left shoulder and struck a construction sign. The impact caused the driver-side curtain airbag to deploy.

Rearick was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and reported no injuries, police noted.

Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Zimmerman’s Towing assisted troopers at the scene.

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