ALEXANDRIA — Lexey Smith’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and Klohie Brown’s 3-run homer later in the inning pushed Juniata Valley to a 9-5 victory over visiting Curwensville on Tuesday.

Curwensville got its own 3-run home run from Sydney Simcox in the top of the second to give the Lady Tide a 3-0 lead, but the Lady Hornets answered with five in the third to take the lead.

All five of Juniata Valley’s third-inning runs were unearned due to three Curwensville errors.

The Lady Tide fought back to tie the game with a run in the fourth on Eliza Aughenbaugh’s leadoff homer and another tally in the sixth when Aughenbaugh tripled and scored two batters later on a passed ball.

But Juniata Valley responded with the big 4-run sixth to earn the win, while sending Curwensville to its third consecutive loss.

Bethany Devore tossed a complete game for the Lady Hornets, allowing five earned runs on six hits, while walking four and striking out seven.

Kylah Wos took the loss in relief of Addison Siple, who gave up the five unearned runs on four hits and two walks in three innings. Siple struck out five. Wos was charged with four runs on four hits in her three innings of work. She walked two and struck out two.

Curwensville dipped below .500 for the season, falling to 4-5.

The Lady Tide are back in action Wednesday, traveling to Moshannon Valley.

Curwensville—5

Addison Warren c 4010, Kylah Wos 2b-p 3000, Addison Siple p-1b 3010, Ava Hainsey 3b 3100, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf-2b 3221, Briah Peoples ss 3000, Addyson Neiswender lf 2110, Dani Sutika lf 0000, Sydney Simcox cf 3113, Adelyn Koval dp 3000, Sylvia Witherite 1b-rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-5-6-4.

Juniata Valley—9

Bethany Devore p 3000, Julia Devore c-2b 4111, Kelsey Ersek ss 3101, Klohie Brown ib-cf 4225, Brooklyn Harman cf-lf 4020, Abby Sneath lf 1000, Riley Mease c 3011, Kaitlyn Sager 2b-rf 3000, Gracie Smith 3b 1210, Lexey Smith 1b 3211. Totals: 29-9-8-9.

Score by Innings

Curwensville 030 101 0—5 6 4

Juniata Valley 005 004 x—9 8 0

Errors—Wos, Peoples, Siple, Witherite. 2B—Harman, Brown. 3B—Aughenbaugh. HR—Simcox (2 on, 2nd), Aughenbaugh (solo, 4th); Brown. SB—Hainsey’ J. Devore.

Pitching

Curwensville: Siple—3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Wos—3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.

Juniata Valley: B. Devore—7 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.

WP—B. Devore. LP—Wos.