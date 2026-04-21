PUNXSUTAWNEY — The visiting Clearfield Lady Bison got out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on the road at Punxsutawney on Tuesday afternoon, and were tied two-all after the top of the third, but the Lady Chucks took the lead back in the bottom of the third inning and held on for a 10-8 win in a rematch of the 2025 District 9 Championship game, also won by Punxsutawney.

With the loss, Clearfield dipped to 4-6 on the season, while Punxsutawney raised theirs to 8-2 and look to be the number one seed for the playoffs again this year.

The Lady Bison outhit their hosts 12-10, and had fewer errors, 4-1, but the Lady Chucks did just enough to win, giving up three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but ending the game with the “W” after squelching a late comeback bid.

Lily McBride had three hits on the day to up her team leading average on the season to .484.

Joell Henry had three RBIs to up her team lead in that department to 15.

Megan Wisor was saddled with the loss after tossing the first four innings, giving up seven runs, six of them earned.

Clearfield will be on the road on Thursday when they face the red-hot Philipsburg-Osceola Lady Mounties (9-1), who are riding a nine-game winning streak.

Score by innings:

Clearfield 101 030 3 8 12 1

Punxsutawney 203 230 x 10 10 4

CLEARFIELD — 8

Raigan Uncles LF 4110, Lily McBride CF 4230, Aevril Hayward SS 4110, Joell Henry DP 3023, Hailey Miles flex/2B 0000, Ellie McBride C 4010, Lila Robert RF/P 2100, Peyton Bumbarger RF 1000, Haley Billotte 1B 4120, Dalayni Kushner 3B 4013, Megan Wisor P 3010, TOTALS 33 8 12 6.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — 10

Olivia Toven CF 3330, Brinley Hallman P 2122, Idela Hawk 1200, Sara Gotwald C 4001, Lindee Reed 3B 4231, Ava Snyder 2B 2101, Jemma Angenello 2B 1000, Makenna Gula P 4114, Ally Manners 1B 3000, Maylyn Smart LF 3010, Alexis Covatch RF 2000, Eli Hinds RF 0000, TOTALS 29 10 10 9.

E – Uncles; Keibler – 2, Manners. 2B – Hayward, Kushner; Hallman. 3B – Toven, HR – Hallman. SB – Hayward; Reed – 2, Toven. CS – L McBride. HBP – Henry.

Pitching:

Clearfield: Wisor (L, 4-3) 4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO, Roberts 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.

Punxsutawney: Hallman (W) 4.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, Gula 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 HB, 3 SO.