Ingredients
1-1/2 cups gingersnap cookie crumbs (about 30 cookies)
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Filling:
1/2 cup maple syrup
4 large egg yolks
2 tablespoons dark rum
1-1/3 cups heavy whipping cream
Additional gingersnap cookie crumbs
Directions
~Preheat oven to 350°F.
~Combine cookie crumbs, butter, and confectioners’ sugar; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. pie plate. Bake 8-10 minutes (or until lightly browned). Cool on a wire rack.
~In a double boiler, constantly whisk the maple syrup and egg yolks until the mixture reaches 160°. Remove from the heat; beat mixture until thickened. Stir in rum.
~In a large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form; fold into maple mixture. Spoon into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for 4 hours or until set. Garnish with cookie crumbs.
~Makes eight servings.
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