Ingredients

1-1/2 cups gingersnap cookie crumbs (about 30 cookies)

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Filling:

1/2 cup maple syrup

4 large egg yolks

2 tablespoons dark rum

1-1/3 cups heavy whipping cream

Additional gingersnap cookie crumbs

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°F.

~Combine cookie crumbs, butter, and confectioners’ sugar; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-in. pie plate. Bake 8-10 minutes (or until lightly browned). Cool on a wire rack.

~In a double boiler, constantly whisk the maple syrup and egg yolks until the mixture reaches 160°. Remove from the heat; beat mixture until thickened. Stir in rum.

~In a large bowl, beat cream until soft peaks form; fold into maple mixture. Spoon into prepared crust. Cover and freeze for 4 hours or until set. Garnish with cookie crumbs.

~Makes eight servings.

If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to info@explorejeffersonpa.com with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.

The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Frozen Maple Mousse Pie appeared first on exploreJefferson.